NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, September 25, 09:30 pm IST

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Nicosia XI Fighters and Sri Lankan Lions: Nicosia XI Fighters will take on the Sri Lankan Lions in the 19th and 20th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. Both the encounters will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 09:30 pm IST and 12:00 am IST, respectively.

Nicosia XI Fighters had a dismal start to their campaign in the ECC as they lost their first game to Nicosia Tigers by 11 runs. However, the team bounced back stronger in the very next match as they defeated the same opposition by two runs. With one victory and one loss under their belt, Fighters are reeling at the second-last position in the points table.

Sri Lankan Lions, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings. They have won their two league matches while losing as many games. The team is coming into the Saturday contest after defeating Cyprus Moufflons CC in back-to-backgames by one run and 20 runs, respectively.

Ahead of the match between Nicosia XI Fighters and Sri Lankan Lions; here is everything you need to know:

NFCC vs SLL Telecast

The Nicosia XI Fighters vs Sri Lankan Lions game will not be telecasted in India

NFCC vs SLL Live Streaming

The match between Nicosia XI Fighters and Sri Lankan Lions will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NFCC vs SLL Match Details

Nicosia XI Fighters will face Sri Lankan Lions at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 09:30 pm IST on September 25, Saturday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on September 25 at 12 AM IST.

NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pradad Liyanage

Vice-Captain: Nalin Pathirana

Suggested Playing XI for NFCC vs SLL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Noori Chowdhury, Nalin Pathirana

Batters: Parvez Miah, Kamrul Mahmud, Pradad Liyanage

All-rounders: Denuwan Prartana, Mangala Gunasekara, Monirul Islam

Bowlers: Roshan Siriwardana, Kapila Hemantha, Saurav Ahmed

NFCC vs SLL Probable XIs:

Nicosia XI Fighters: Parvez Miah, Kamrul Mahmud, Noori Chowdhury, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Abul Khayer, Munna Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Saurav Ahmed, Naeem Khan, Monirul Islam, Alvi Chowdhury (c)

Sri Lankan Lions: Roshan Siriwardana, Kapila Hemantha, Ruwan Jayakodi, Saman Kumara, Nalin Pathirana (c), Pradad Liyanage, Denuwan Prartana, Kamal Raiz, BLCS Kumara, Chamal Sadun, Mangala Gunasekara

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here