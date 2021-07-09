ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction For Today 1st T20I: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s England Women vs India India Women 2021 County Ground

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between England Women and India Women: England Women will lock horns with India Women in the first T20 International of the three-match series at 11:00 pm IST on July 09, Friday at the County Ground in Northampton. Entering the T20I series, India Women will be hoping for a victory to end the England tour on a high note.
The two teams last played against each other in a three-match One Day series that concluded with England Women winning by 2-1. Though England Women dominated the ODI series, India showed their temperament and character as they won the last match by four wickets.
As far as the T20Is are concerned, England won their last T20I series against New Zealand Women in March. India, on the other hand, had lost to South Africa in a home series.
Ahead of the match between England Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:
ENG-W vs IND-W Telecast
The England Women vs India Women match will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.
ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming
The match between ENG-W vs IND-W is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and Jio.
ENG-W vs IND-W Match Details
The first T20 International of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will be played on July 09, Friday at 11:00 pm IST at the County Ground in Northampton.
ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Shafali Verma
Vice-Captain - Tammy Beaumont
Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones
Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh
All-rounders: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Harleen Deol
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Radha Yadav, Mady Villiers
ENG-W vs IND-W Probable XIs
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Mady Villiers, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Simran Dil Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Ekta Bisht / Pooja Vastrakar
