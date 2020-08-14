NGH vs MWK Dream11 Team Afghan One-Day Cup Nangarhar Province vs Maidan Wardak Province – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 14, 2020

NGH vs MWK Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup | The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 got underway on Thursday with two one-sided games. Following the trend, another double-header will be played on Friday. In one of these games that will be played on the second day, the Nangarhar Province will play Maidan Wardak Province. Unlike the first two games, both these teams will hope to put up a better show. In both the games that were played on the first day, teams were bowled out for paltry scores and the targets were chased down comfortably.
NGH vs MWK Afghan One-Day Cup
LIVE SCORE
NGH vs MWK Afghan One-Day Cup Match Details
August 14 – 10:00 AM IST from Mis Ainak Cricket Ground.
NGH vs MWK Afghan One-Day Cup My Dream11 Team
NGH vs MWK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mirwaiz Zazai
NGH vs MWK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Shawkat Zaman, Abid Mohammadi, Bahir Shah, Islam Zazi
NGH vs MWK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Zubaid Akbari, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani (c), Sabir Bahrami
NGH vs MWK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Abdullah Adil (vc), Ibrahim Rahimzai, Batin Shah
NGH vs MWK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Nangarhar Province : Majid Alam, Abid Mohammadi, Bahir Shah, Akbar Musazai, Shawkat Zaman, Tariq Stanikzai, Zubaid Akbari, Nasir Omar, Abdullah Adil, Ibrahim Rahimzai, Batin Shah.
Maidan Wardak Province : Mohammad Sardar, Siddiq Farhad, Mirwaiz Zazai, Islam Zazi, Faisal, Mohammadullah II, Sabir Bahrami, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Irfanullah, Baryal, Mohammad Hafeez.
