IND IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2020 4th T20I, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 31 January, 2020

2ND INN

India

165/8 (20.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

165/7 (20.0)

Match Tied
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Sri Lanka need 252 runs to win, MIN. 56.5 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 4, Willowmoore Park, Benoni, 31 January, 2020

1ST INN

Afghanistan Under-19 *

164/8 (44.0)

Afghanistan Under-19
v/s
Pakistan Under-19
Pakistan Under-19

Toss won by Afghanistan Under-19 (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Qualifier, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 31 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Sixers

142/7 (20.0)

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

46/4 (8.1)

Melbourne Stars need 97 runs in 72 balls at 8.08 rpo

Ngidi and Shamsi Pass Fitness Tests Ahead of England ODIs

Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and JJ Smuts have passed fitness tests ahead of South Africa's ODI series against England, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Cricketnext Staff |January 31, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
Ngidi and Shamsi Pass Fitness Tests Ahead of England ODIs

Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and JJ Smuts have passed fitness tests ahead of South Africa's ODI series against England, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Pacer Sisanda Magala, who was one of the five players to earn maiden ODI call-ups, has failed the test and will continue working with an aim to get fit by February 12 for the T20I series.

"Sisanda has put in an immense amount of work over a short period of time and we want to ensure he has the tools to deal with the high demands of international cricket when the opportunity arises. The Proteas men have an incredibly busy year of limited-overs cricket ahead of them and we want to be certain that our players are up for the demands that will come," Graeme Smith, CSA's acting director of cricket, said.

South Africa will welcome the return of Ngidi, who has been away from action since the Mzansi Super League in December. Ngidi injured his hamstring and was forced out of South Africa's Test series against England, which they lost 3-1.

Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa in ODIs, with no place for Faf du Plessis.

The first of three ODIs between the two countries starts on February 4 in Cape Town.

jj smutslungi ngidiQuinton de Kocksisanda magalasouth africa vs england 2020Tabraiz Shamsi

