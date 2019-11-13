Nicholas Pooran Handed Four-match Suspension For Ball-tampering
West Indies keeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran has been handed four suspension points after he was charged with breaching level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the 3rd ODI match against Afghanistan on Monday.
