Nicholas Pooran Handed Four-match Suspension For Ball-tampering

West Indies keeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran has been handed four suspension points after he was charged with breaching level 3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the 3rd ODI match against Afghanistan on Monday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 13, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
Pooran was charged of changing the condition of the ball after a video footage showed him scratching the ball with his thumbnail.

The ball tampering charge was levelled by on-field umpires Bismillah Shinwari and Ahmed Durrani and third umpire Ahmed Pakteen, as well as fourth umpire Izatullah Safi.

With this Pooran will miss the next four T20Is for the West Indies.

“I want to issue a sincere apology to my teammates, supporters and the Afghanistan team for what transpired on the field of play on Monday in Lucknow. I recognise that I made an extreme error in judgement and I fully accept the ICC penalty. I want to assure everyone that this is an isolated incident and it will not be repeated. I promise to learn from this and come back stronger and wiser," said Pooran admitting to the offence.

