Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

87/7 (33.0)

West Indies trail by 329 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

1st T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

01 Sep, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Nick Webb Named India's New Strength and Conditioning Coach

IANS |September 1, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Nick Webb Named India's New Strength and Conditioning Coach

The Indian selection committee led by M.S.K Prasad on Sunday chose Nick Webb as the top candidate for the Indian team's Strength and Conditioning Coach, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a release.

The selectors met at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru along with fitness expert Ranadeep Moitra to conduct a practical assessment of the five shortlisted candidates for the position.

The BCCI said that Webb had been chosen as top candidate with Luke Woodhouse and Rajnikanth Sivagnanam in the second and third positions, respectively.

Earlier, IANS had reported that contracts of the team's support staff will begin from September 5. A BCCI functionary said that the new contracts would come into effect from September 5 and all the necessary approvals will be received by then.

The Indian team is also expected to return on the same day as the second Test against West Indies concludes on September 3.

"The background check and all is done and just the CoA's go-ahead is left and once that is finished, the coaches will be handed their contracts. The strength and conditioning coaches are currently undergoing their practical assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). So once that is done, all the signings will be done together by the three-member committee. The contracts come into effect from September 5 so we still have some time to complete the process," the functionary told IANS.

india strength and conditioningMSK Prasadnick webb

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...