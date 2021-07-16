Nida Dar's Dignified Response to Abdul Razzaq's Sexist Comment is a Tight Slap on his Face

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has made it a habit of making loose comments, to stay in the news. This time around, he made sexist remarks on women’s all-rounder Nida Dar, and is facing severe backlash on social media. The event happened during a live show on Neo News, where Razzaq spoke on Dar’s appearance.

He went on to say that women cricketers aspire to be on the same level as male counterparts and even stated that her hands don’t feel feminine. “Their field is as such. When they become cricketers, they strive to be as equal as their male counterparts, if not better than them. They want to prove that not only men, but they can also do it as well. The feeling (to get married) is gone by the time they excel. If you shake her hands, you won’t even feel she’s a girl,” Razzaq said on the show.

Will men ever shut up and mind their own business. Mr Razzak, you are cheap. pic.twitter.com/26bjq5yE00 — Nazrana Ghaffar (@nazranayusufzai) July 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Dar took the comments in a dignified manner and said that the women players have to undergo a rigorous training programme. “Our profession is such that we have to do batting, bowling and every other thing [that the sport requires] which needs fitness, so yes your body does become hard. If I hadn’t been a cricketer, I would have definitely been a [sports] professional of some sort,” said Dar.

On the other hand, all is not well with the men’s cricket team. After the ODI series loss against second string England side, the blame game has started. “Why was Mickey Arthur removed…what was the reason for his sacking? The team had done well under him and it was progressing well. Check the records and you can see but he was removed because of politics," Rashid Latif said on the YouTube Cricket Baaz channel.

