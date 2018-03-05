Nidahas Trophy: 10 Reasons to Watch the 1st T20I Between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo

The Indian team will look to get their team combination right in the first match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Here are the 10 reasons to watch the 1st T20I:
• 99*: Highest individual score at his venue by Luke Wright against AFG in 2012.
• 4/12: Best bowling figures at this venue by Harbhajan Singh (IND) vs ENG in 2012 & Ajantha Mendis against WI in 2012.
• 173: Highest target chased at Colombo by PAK vs SL in 2015.
• 1: This is the 1st time these three nations (India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) are involved in a tri-nation series in T20Is.
• 7/7: India have won each of the last 7 T20Is between these two countries.
• 42: KL Rahul needs 42 more runs to complete 500 runs in T20Is. He will be the 8th Indian batsman to achieve this feat.
• 104: Runs needed by Suresh Raina to complete 1500 runs in T20Is. He will become only the 3rd Indian batsman to achieve this feat. The two other Indian batsmen being Virat Kohli (1983 runs) and Rohit Sharma (1679 runs).
• 71.43%: India’s win rate against Sri Lanka in T20Is.
• 2: Sri Lanka have won just 2 matches out of their 14 at this venue.
• 70%: India’s win rate in Asia in completed matches. They have played 50 matches (35 wins & 15 losses).
First Published: March 5, 2018, 1:00 PM IST