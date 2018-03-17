Nidahas Trophy: 10 Reasons to Watch the Final Between India and Bangladesh in Colombo

Bangladesh on the other hand reached the final with couple of dramatic wins over Sri Lanka. Here are the 10 reasons to watch the final between India and Bangladesh:
• 100%: India’s win rate against Bangladesh in T20Is. India have won all 7 matches against them. South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are other teams to have a 100% win record against Bangladesh.
• 1: No of times Bangladesh have won when Shakib Al Hasan has captained Bangladesh in 7 matches.
• 66: No of runs Rohit Sharma needs to become the highest scoring batsman against BAN in T20Is.
• 1: run needed by Suresh Raina to complete 1500 runs in T20Is. He will become only the 3rd Indian batsman to achieve this feat. The two other Indian batsmen being Virat Kohli (1983 runs) and Rohit Sharma (1679 runs).
• 24: KL Rahul needs 24 more runs to complete 500 runs in T20Is. He will be the 8th Indian batsman to achieve this feat. If he reaches 500 runs in this innings, he will become the fastest Indian batsman to reach 500 runs in T20Is. Previous fastest was Virat Kohli, he took 16 innings.
• 4: Manish Pandey needs 4 runs to complete 500 runs in T20Is for India. He will be the 8th Indian player to reach this milestone.
• 4: Mahmudullah needs 4 runs to complete 1000 runs in T20Is. He will be the 4th player for Bangladesh to achieve this feat. He will join Tamim Iqbal (1231 runs), Shakib Al Hasan (1223 runs) and Mushfiqur Rahim (1003 runs).
• 23.08%: Win rate for Bangladesh in T20Is since 1st Jan 2017. It is the lowest among any current Test playing nation to have played minimum of 4 T20Is.
• 4/12: Best bowling figures at this venue by Harbhajan Singh (IND) vs England in 2012.
• 99*: Highest individual score at his venue by Luke Wright against Afghanistan in 2012.
Ind v Banindia vs bangladeshkl rahulmahmudullahNidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018rohit sharmashakib al hasanshikhar dhawansuresh rainavirat kohli
First Published: March 17, 2018, 6:09 PM IST