Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Nidahas Trophy: Dinesh Karthik's Last Ball Six Downs Bangladesh, Helps India Clinch the Tri-series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 18, 2018, 11:15 PM IST
Nidahas Trophy: Dinesh Karthik's Last Ball Six Downs Bangladesh, Helps India Clinch the Tri-series

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik (2nd R) and Washington Sundar (2nd L) react after scoring the winning run to defeat Bangladesh by 4 wickets during the final Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series international cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

In a rather thrilling finale, Dinesh Karthik hit a six off the final ball as India defeated Bangladesh by 4 wickets to win the Nidahas Trophy.

Rohit Sharma scored a fine 56 but India made a mess of what looked like a simple chase when the skipper was batting.

Vijay Shankar who was promoted up the order ahead of Dinesh Karthik struggled to get any sort of timing, ending unbeaten on 17 off 19 balls.

Karthik walked into bat when Bangladesh were on top and India needed a special effort from the experienced batsman. He certainly delivered, scoring 29 off just 8 balls which included three sixes and two boundaries.

Set a target of 167 for victory, India lost in-form Shikhar Dhawan (10) and Suresh Raina (0) early in the chase.

But Rohit and KL Rahul then got together to stitch a 51-run partnership, looking fluent and finding boundaries at ease.

Rohit was at his best, clearing the rope at will and also finding the middle off the bat. Bangladesh got back into the game after both these batsmen were dismissed in quick succession.

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar failed to find that big over which would settle the game, allowing Bangladesh to fight back.

India needed 35 off the final 3 overs, when Mustafizur bowled arguably the over of the tournament. He conceded just 1 run and picked the wicket of Manish Pandey.

However, Karthik walked in to change the game completely. 5 were required off the final ball, and Soumya Sarkar was the unlucky bowler who conceded a maximum off the final delivery.

Earlier, put into bat, Sabbir Rahman scored a fine 77 to help Bangladesh reach 166/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

The total looked below par as the Indian spinners led by Yuzvendra Chahal strangulated the Bangladeshi batsmen.

Tamim Iqbal was dismissed early in the piece, with Shardul Thakur pulling off a sensational catch on the boundary line. Experienced Mushfiqur (9) and Shakib (7) couldn't contribute much either.

Sabbir played a lone hand, supported by cameos from Mahmudullah (21) and Mehidy Hassan (19).

Chahal picked up 3/18 in his 4 overs while Washington Sundar - who was also named the man-of-the-series - ended with figures of 1/20. Unadkat too picked up 2 wickets, giving away 33 runs.

Vijay Shankar had a day to forget as he conceded 48 runs off his 4 overs.

Related Story

Also Watch

dinesh karthiklast ball sixNidahas Trophyrohit sharmasl vs banSri lanka vs Bangladesh
First Published: March 18, 2018, 11:08 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking