Nidahas Trophy: Economical Washington Sundar Ruling the Roost in Sri Lanka

Washington scalped three wickets for 21 runs in the his designated four overs to help India beat Bangladesh and seal a place in the final. Also, this is Washington's best bowling figures for India on the international arena thus far.
With the help of his three wickets, the 18-year-old is now the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven scalps to his name. The spinner surpassed T20 specialists Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat to take the numero uno spot in the list.
7: Washington Sundar (IND)
6: Shardul Thakur (IND)
5: Jaydev Unadkat & Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)
4: Mustafizur Rahman & Rubel Hossain (BAN), Nuwan Pradeep (SL)
3: Vijay Shankar (IND) & Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
Also, Washington's economy rate so far in his career has been nothing but exemplary.He has an economy rate of just 5.80 in 5 matches, which is the best by any Indian bowler to have played a minimum of 5 matches.
Meanwhile, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the youngster and lauded him for being courageous in the way he bowled against Bangladesh.
"Washington's spell up front was magical. It's not easy for a spinner to bowl with the new ball, so hats off to him. Washington has been courageous to take the ball from me, not afraid to flight the ball, and he's very clear on what he wants to execute. That allows me to breathe easy," said Rohit after the end of the match.
"When a bowler knows what field to set, that talks a lot about that individual. He bowled well against Sri Lanka as well," he added.
First Published: March 15, 2018, 10:34 AM IST