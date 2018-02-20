Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Nidahas Trophy: India Take on Hosts Sri Lanka in Opener; Final on March 18

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 20, 2018, 4:57 PM IST
File image of Indian cricket team playing against Sri Lanka. (AP image)

New Delhi: India will take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy T20I tri-series on March 6, it was announced on Wednesday by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on their website. Bangladesh are the third team that is taking part in the tri-series.

Earlier, the first match was scheduled to be played on March 6, but the schedule has been shifted two days back to accommodate the final on Sunday, March 18 (earlier, the final was scheduled to be played on Tuesday).

In a report published on Cricbuzz, it is being reported that Bangladesh will play a warm-up match in their bid to familiarise with the conditions, however, the 'Men in Blue' will head into the tri-series without any such practice.

The Nidahas Trophy has been organised to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence, with all the matches scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium (RPS) in Colombo. In total, seven matches will be played in the series (including the final).

Schedule:

March 6 - Sri Lanka vs India

March 8 - Bangladesh vs India

March 10 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

March 12 - India vs Sri Lanka

March 14 - India vs Bangladesh

March 16 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

March 18 - Final


First Published: February 20, 2018, 4:55 PM IST

