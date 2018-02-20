Nidahas Trophy: India Take on Hosts Sri Lanka in Opener; Final on March 18

Earlier, the first match was scheduled to be played on March 6, but the schedule has been shifted two days back to accommodate the final on Sunday, March 18 (earlier, the final was scheduled to be played on Tuesday).
In a report published on Cricbuzz, it is being reported that Bangladesh will play a warm-up match in their bid to familiarise with the conditions, however, the 'Men in Blue' will head into the tri-series without any such practice.
The Nidahas Trophy has been organised to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence, with all the matches scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium (RPS) in Colombo. In total, seven matches will be played in the series (including the final).
Schedule:
March 6 - Sri Lanka vs India
March 8 - Bangladesh vs India
March 10 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
March 12 - India vs Sri Lanka
March 14 - India vs Bangladesh
March 16 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
March 18 - Final
First Published: February 20, 2018, 4:55 PM IST