Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: Team India Report Card

Shikhar Dhawan: Rating 9: Verdict: Very Good
India opener Shikhar Dhawan started from where he left off in the first game as he slammed yet another fifty in the series. After slamming a majestic 90 in the opening game, Dhawan hit his 6th T20I fifty and paved the way for India to bounce back in the series and win the match. After couple of early blows, Dhawan took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers and played a more than important role in India's comprehensive victory.
Rohit Sharma: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
Rohit Sharma's poor form in Sri Lanka continues as he was once again dismissed very early in the innings and it was his wicket that put the pressure on the Men in Blue for a short period in the chase. After scoring a 0 in the first match, the India skipper would have hoped to score big runs in this match but he could muster only 17.
Rishabh Pant: Rating 2: Verdict: Poor
The stage was set for Rishabh Pant to shine after Rohit's early dismissal but the southpaw once again failed to grab the opportunity that presented itself before him. Pant scored 7 runs off 8 deliveries and was dismissed after playing a rash shot off the bowling of Rubel Hossain. With so many players waiting in the wings for a crack with the national team, Pant need to start performing on a more consistent basis, whenever he is called upon.
Suresh Raina: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
After the dismissal of two top-order batsman, Suresh Raina joined forces with Dhawan and the duo batted India out of danger. Raina put together a 50-run partnership with Dhawan and showed glimpses of what hitting prowess that made him one of the most destructive batsman in the world. However, Raina couldn't finish the innings and was dismissed for 28. Raina also dropped a sitter during the Bangladesh innings off the bowling of Vijay Shankar at mid-on.
Manish Pandey: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
Manish Pandey has slowly and steadily carved a space for himself in the Indian middle-order with some consistent performances and Thursday's game was no different. Raina couldn't take India over the line and after his dismissal, Pandey took charge and kept scoring at a brisk pace. India didn't even feel the pressure even after Dhawan's wicket as Pandey was on top of his game on the other end.
Dinesh Karthik: Rating NA: Verdict: NA
Dinesh Karthik had nothing to do with the bat as till the time he was called into the middle, India were within touching distance of winning the match. And with the glouves in hand, he was as safe as ever behind the stumps.
Washington Sundar: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
The all-rounder didn't get an opportunity to bat but impressed once again with the way he bowled. Sundar remained wicket-less but bowled a very economical spell as he gave away just 23 runs. But in the field, Sundar had a nightmarish outing as he dropped an easy catch off the bowling of Vijay Shankar, while fielding at third man. India will need the all-rounder to step up in all aspects of the game in the coming matches.
Vijay Shankar: Rating 9: Verdict: Very Good
The way this match went for Vijay Shankar, the all-rounder wouldn't have thought of it in his wildest of dreams. In his first over itself, Shanka saw two easy chances dropped by Raina and Sundar and his frustration was clearly visible. However, he returned into the attack and picked up the crucial wickets of Musfiqur Rahim and Mamudullah in quick succession to help India restrict Bangladesh to a sub-par score. Shankar was even awarded the man of the match for his exploits just his second India outing.
Shardul Thakur: Rating 6: Verdict: Good
After being taken for runs in the first match of the series, Shardul Thakur responded well in this clash and ended with more than decent figures of 1 for 25 in four overs. Shardul constantly hit the right line and length and kept a check on the run-rate whenever he was called upon by skipper Rohit.
Jaydev Unadkat: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
IPL XI's second most expensive player Jaydev Unadkat once again showed why he is regarded as one of the best Indian bowlers when it comes to the T20 cricket. Although Unadkat went for a few runs according to his own high standards, but he did pick up three crucial wickets in the match. If he manages to bring down his economy rate, there won't be many better pacers in the world than Unadkat.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
Yuzvendra Chahal may not have his partner in crime to bowl in tandem with, but the leggie once again put on a good show in this clash. Chahal gave away just 19 runs in his four overs and was the most economical Indian bowlers in the match. Chahal also managed to pick the crucial wicket of Liton Das who was scoring at a brisk pace at one time.
First Published: March 9, 2018, 4:30 PM IST