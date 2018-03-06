Nidahas Trophy: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
"Whether we are favourites or not, that is not something I think about, said Rohit ahead of India's opener against Sri Lanka.
"T20 is such a format where any team can win on that particular day. The game can change in a span of one over, it can slip away On a given day, any team can beat anyone. How do I explain it? It's like the English Premier League. Some teams may be stronger, but anyone can win on a given day.
Rohit is captaining the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested alongside other key players such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.
Asked about leading a second-string team again, Rohit said: "I don't look at it that way that I don't have the full team. I'm very fortunate to get the opportunity to lead the team.
"Given the schedule nowadays and the amount of cricket we play, its important to look after players and give them enough rest when needed. Whenever I've been asked to put on the captaincy cap, its been an honour."
India have played two full series against Sri Lanka in a six-month span with fans and experts complaining of an overkill of cricket between the two teams. Bangladesh are the third team in the tournament.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper).
Sri Lanka Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Suranga Lakmal (vice-captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.
First Published: March 6, 2018, 10:32 AM IST