Nidahas Trophy, India vs Sri Lanka: Team India Report Card

Shikhar Dhawan: Rating 2: Verdict: Very Poor
After two good performances in the first two matches in the tournament, Dhawan failed to fire for a third consecutive time. A hat-trick of half centuries beckoned but an error in judgment while looking for a bright start to the relatively easy chase led to his downfall. The south paw would have been thankful to his colleagues in the middle order for saving the day.
Rohit Sharma: Rating 2: Verdict: Very Poor
As the stand in captain, there is understandably some extra pressure on Rohit Sharma and unfortunately that hasn’t helped bring out the best in him. The otherwise stylish right hander has been in dismal form since the beginning of the series, and continues to not enjoy Sri Lankan conditions. Once again, he was dismissed very early in the innings after scoring 11 which in turn put the new look middle order under pressure against a Lankan side who had their tails up.
KL Rahul: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
For KL Rahul the contest against Sri Lanka and the situation represented the perfect chance to make his case for a place in the otherwise congested middle order. The Karnataka man began steadily and seemed set to grab his chance with both hands, until a school boy error saw him get dismissed in an uncommon fashion for 18. Even though a big chunk of the way to finish was covered, Rahul failed to compose himself and see it through in a matured manner.
Suresh Raina: Rating 6: Verdict: Good
Once the top order failed to fire once again, the pressure was on Suresh Raina, the senior statesman of the team, to help build the foundation for the chase and steady the ship. Raina, who helped dismiss Danushka Gunathilaka followed it up with a rapid 27 to take the pressure of his team. Raina surely would have liked to hang in there and see his team over the line, but his stepping up at the right moment saved the day.
Manish Pandey: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
It took him time, but Manish Pandey has consolidated on his position in the Indian batting line-up with timely performances. His unbeaten match winning knock of 42 is another testament to the fact that he can take charge of a situation and keep things going at the desired pace. Pandey was aware he would have to hang in there if India were to clinch the win and he came having memorised the script well.
Dinesh Karthik: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
Along with Manish Pandey, it was the senior man Dinesh Karthik who stepped up when needed the most. The wicketkeeper batsman who had one dismissal to his name during the first innings, batted sensibly during the chase at a time where another wicket might have caused mayhem. His experience came to the fore with his knock of 39* which was enough to steer India home.
Washington Sundar: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
The young all-rounder did not get a chance to wield the willow, but once again did well with the ball in hand. Sundar who shared the new ball, snared the crucial wickets of Kusal Perera and Jeevan Mendis to apply the brakes on the Lankans in good time. Sundar conceded at less than run a ball too which is a commendable performance and helped enhance his already growing reputation of being a good wicket taking bowler.
Vijay Shankar: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
After an excellent outing against Bangladesh in the previous match, Vijay Shankar would have looked to build on his performance. But unfortunately that wasn’t to be. Shankar did not get a chance with the bat, but bowled three overs where he was rather expensive. The only silver though would have to be him accounting for Upul Tharanga who could have changed the scenario otherwise.
Shardul Thakur: Rating 9: Verdict: Very Good
In the first game against Sri Lanka, Shardul Thakur was disappointing, but he bounced back in some style as he single handedly broke the Lankan batting line-up’s back bone. The crucial wickets of Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka before he cleaned up Dushmantha Chameera meant India managed to restrict the Lankans to a relatively small total. Thakur was economical too and all in all had one his best days for the Indian team which earned him the Man of the Match award.
Jaydev Unadkat: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
IPL XI's second most expensive player Jaydev Unadkat did not live upto the weight of expectations. He opened the bowling and bowled three overs where he was taken for quite a few runs. Unadkat did get the wicket Akila Dananjaya, but will quickly want to forget this match.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating 6: Verdict: Average
Yuzvendra Chahal may not have had the most prolific day in terms of wickets, but he managed one and it was the free scoring Kusal Mendis. Other than that Chahal had a rather quiet day at work. He wasn’t one of India’s most expensive bowlers nor was he particularly economical. Once he gets back he will want to work on ironing out the flaws.
First Published: March 13, 2018, 9:57 AM IST