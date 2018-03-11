Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 11, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
Nidahas Trophy: Mushfiqur Rahim Puts on His Dancing Shoes After Guiding Bangladesh to Historic Win

Mushfiqur Rahim. (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mushfiqur Rahim became the toast of his nation after the star batsman guided Bangladesh to an improbable win over hosts Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the Nidahas Trophy tri-series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

After hitting the winning runs, Mushfiqur couldn't control his excitement and celebrated the victory in unique style. The right-hander looked into the eye of the bowler Thisara Perera and then pulled-off an amusing snake dance routine in front of the supporters.




Mushfiqur Rahim starred with the bat, providing a stunning finish as Bangladesh chased down 215 to register a comprehensive 5-wicket win over. Set a huge total of 215, Bangladesh promoted Liton Das to open the innings and that move paid immediate dividends as he scored a quick-fire 43 off just 19 balls.

He was provided support by hard hitting Tamim Iqbal who went for his shots right from ball 1 as Bangladesh got off to a dream start, reaching 74 at the end of the powerplay and losing only 1 wicket in the process. Soumya Sarkar struggled to get runs on a flat pitch, scoring 24 off 22 balls but it seemed that the Lankan bowlers would pull things back.

However, Mushfiqur used all his experience, picking boundaries at will and not wilting under pressure as he scored an unbeaten 72 off just 35 balls. Bangladesh were also aided by some poor fielding from the Sri Lankans, especially under pressure and those moments proved to be the difference between the two teams.
First Published: March 11, 2018, 11:31 AM IST

