Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Breaks Yuvraj Singh's Record During Colombo Blitz

Rohit's innings helped India win the contest by 17 runs and the 'Men in Blue' also sealed a place in the final of the competition. The swashbuckling batsman was awarded the man of the man for his brilliant innings as well.
During the course of his innings, Rohit blasted five boundaries and five huge sixes to surpass Yuvraj Singh in the list of most sixes hit by an Indian in the shortest format of the game. Earlier, Yuvi held this particular record with 74 maximums to his name but Rohit now leads the list with 75 in his kitty.
Rohit Sharma: 75
Yuvraj Singh: 74
Suresh Raina: 54
MS Dhoni: 46
Virat Kohli: 43
However, overall, Rohit stands at eight position in the list of batsmen to have scored most numbers of sixes in the world. Windies hard-hitter Chirs Gayle and Kiwi opener Martin Guptill unsurprisingly lead the list with a whopping 103 sixes to their respective names.
Chris Gayle: 103
Martin Guptil: 103
Brendon McCullum: 91
Shane Watson: 83
David Warner: 79
Colin Munro: 78
Eoin Morgan: 76
Rohit Sharma: 75
Rohit's scintillating innings against Bangladesh will certainly ease some of the pressure on him after a string of low-scoring performances in the Island Nation. Before this clash, in three matches, Rohit had scores of 0, 17 and 11. But now, with yet another fifty in the shortest format of the game, Rohit may have hit form just a right form. Rohit's 89 helped India enter the final and if manages to take his form into the title clash, lifting the trophy will become a relatively easy task for the 'Men in Blue'.
Commenting on his own innings, which was long due, considering his slump in Sri Lanka, Rohit said after the end of the match: "The pitch wasn't the usual wicket, and the ball was gripping. It wasn't easy to hit on the up as well, so I decided to take some time getting set."
"I knew the new batsmen would find it tough. (Suresh) Raina's been in terrific form too, so hope he does well in the final too," he added.
First Published: March 15, 2018, 3:01 PM IST