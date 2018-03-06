Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Extends Another Unwanted Record

Rohit, who has now played 9 matches in Sri Lanka, has scored only 95 runs in 7 innings, has just one half-century to his name. His strike rate of 110.46 is way lower than his career strike rate of 135.29.
This latest dismissal for a duck has also extended an unwanted record for the opening batsman. Rohit Sharma in fact has the most number of ducks for an Indian player in T20 internationals. He has got out without scoring on 5 occasions now in 68 innings.
That put him ahead of the likes of Ashish Nehra and Yusuf Pathan, who have three dismissals without scoring to their names respectively.
Rohit recently scored the fastest T20I hundred against the same opponents but that came in Indore, in his own backyard.
The ten sixes that Rohit bludgeoned in this innings is also an Indian record, as the opener went past Yuvraj Singh's tally of seven sixes (incidentally, Yuvi managed to slam seven maximums in an innings twice in T20Is). Also, Rohit now holds the record of most number of sixes (64) scored in T20Is, going past McCullum's record of 63.
First Published: March 6, 2018, 7:42 PM IST