Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Looks to Improve Dismal T20I Record in Sri Lanka

He has scored 315 runs in 12 matches and is the 4th highest run scoring opener in T20Is in this period.
He has a strike rate of 172.13 and has the best balls per boundary rate among the other top 5 openers (3.52 balls per boundary).
But in Sri Lanka, he has a very mediocre strike rate of 115.85 which is his lowest in any country in the sub-continent. He has also opened the batting just once in Sri Lanka in 6 innings.
This came during India’s tour of SL in 2017: Prior to that, he batted at 4, 5, 6 & 7 between 2009 and 2012 in SL.
Interestingly, all his innings (where he has batted) have been at the R. Premadasa Stadium, where all the matches for the Nidahas Trophy are scheduled.
• Rohit Sharma has a strike rate of 146.31 in 11 innings against Sri Lanka which is his best strike rate is against any opponent.
• He has a strike rate of 126.46 at venues away from home as compared to his strike rate of 141.72 at home venues.
He has scored most of his runs at deliveries pitching at good length outside the off stump. But he has struggled to score his 149 runs in this area as he has a strike rate of 99.33 in 150 deliveries faced.
o This is also one of his weak zones as he has been dismissed 5 times.
• He has his best strike rate of 268.75 off full length deliveries wide outside off stump.
o He has scored 43 runs in 16 balls.
• Deliveries pitching at good length that are just outside off are another of the weak zones for Sharma as he has been dismissed at this line and length on 4 instances.
o Furthermore, his strike rate is a paltry 102.84.
First Published: March 5, 2018, 5:10 PM IST