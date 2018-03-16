Nidahas Trophy: Shakib's Shocking Behaviour Spoils Bangladesh Victory

All the drama happened in the final over, with Sri Lanka requiring 12 runs to win. Isuru Udana, bowling the over, started with two short balls, the second of which accounted for Mustafizur's wicket.
Bangladesh players thought that the square leg umpire had signalled a shoulder height no-ball, which the umpire didn't give. A rather angry Shakib instructed his players to come off the field. Bangladesh substitute fielders also got into a tussle with Sri Lankan captain Thisara Perera.
But better sense prevailed, as the game continued after a brief halt and Bangladesh emerged victorious, with Mahmudullah keeping his calm and hitting the winning runs.
The players continued to have a go at each other after the game, with tempers running high for both teams.
Tamim Iqbal later admitted that it wasn't the best of behaviour from his team but it was something that happened in the heat of the moment. Shakib too blamed the tense situation for getting the better off him, leading to him losing his temper.
Shakib clarified his stance in the post match press conference saying, "The square-leg umpire called a no-ball and after a discussion they cancelled it. I didn’t think it was the right decision. I don’t know what happened after the first ball which was a bouncer but after the second ball, the umpire called a no-ball."
It will be interesting to see how the umpires and the match referee act after the game, with many Bangladesh players including skipper Shakib al Hasan likely to face strict repercussions from the ICC for their actions.
First Published: March 16, 2018, 11:31 PM IST