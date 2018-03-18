Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Nidahas Trophy: Shardul Thakur Takes a Stunner Against Bangladesh in the Final

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 18, 2018, 9:17 PM IST
File image of Shardul Thakur. (AFP Image)

New Delhi: Shardul Thakur produced a stunning piece of play in the field and pulled off a great catch at the boundary during the Nidahas Trophy tri-series final against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Shardul's brilliance in the field helped remove the dangerous-looking Tamim Iqbal for 15. On the second ball off the fifth over, Tamim hit a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery high in the air and at one point it seemed that the ball with sail over the long-on boundary.

However, Shardul got into position early and timed his jump to perfection and took a brilliant catch. What made the catch even better was that the momentum was taking Shardul over the line but somehow he kept his balance and remained inside the rope to complete the catch.




However, Shardul wasn't up to mark as far as bowling his concerned as conceded 45 runs in his four overs and he ended up wicket-less as well. Shardul's economy rate was 11+ and he was one of the reasons that Bangladesh reached a competitive score of 166/8 in 20 overs.

In contrast, Yuzvendra Chahal (35 wickets) was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he ended with figures of 3/18 in the final and by doing so, he surpassed Ashish Nehra (34 wickets) and he now takes the third spot in the list of leading wicket-takers for India in the T20Is.

Nidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018Nidahas Trophy tri-seriesShardulShardul Catchshardul thakuryuzvendra chahal
First Published: March 18, 2018, 9:16 PM IST

