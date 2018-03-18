Nidahas Trophy: Shardul Thakur Takes a Stunner Against Bangladesh in the Final

Shardul's brilliance in the field helped remove the dangerous-looking Tamim Iqbal for 15. On the second ball off the fifth over, Tamim hit a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery high in the air and at one point it seemed that the ball with sail over the long-on boundary.
However, Shardul got into position early and timed his jump to perfection and took a brilliant catch. What made the catch even better was that the momentum was taking Shardul over the line but somehow he kept his balance and remained inside the rope to complete the catch.
Brilliant catch by Shardul Thakur #INDvBAN #IndvsBAN pic.twitter.com/oTUiDm0EA9— Alauddin Khilji (@AlauddinKhilj10) March 18, 2018
However, Shardul wasn't up to mark as far as bowling his concerned as conceded 45 runs in his four overs and he ended up wicket-less as well. Shardul's economy rate was 11+ and he was one of the reasons that Bangladesh reached a competitive score of 166/8 in 20 overs.
In contrast, Yuzvendra Chahal (35 wickets) was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he ended with figures of 3/18 in the final and by doing so, he surpassed Ashish Nehra (34 wickets) and he now takes the third spot in the list of leading wicket-takers for India in the T20Is.
Also Watch
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Nidahas TrophyNidahas Trophy 2018Nidahas Trophy tri-seriesShardulShardul Catchshardul thakuryuzvendra chahal
First Published: March 18, 2018, 9:16 PM IST