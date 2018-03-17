Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Nidahas Trophy: Shikhar Dhawan's Form Crucial for India's Chances in Final

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 17, 2018, 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in sublime form in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy, and has been instrumental in guiding the team to the final of the tournament. In the four games of the series so far, the southpaw has managed to get 188 runs, the highest in the series for India.

His tally is also the third-highest in the series, behind Kusal Perera (204) and Mushfiqur Rahim (190), and has a good chance of overtaking them. In almost every game, Dhawan has given a sound start to the team, that has helped India's cause.

In the absence of some of the stalwarts of the Indian team, Dhawan has stepped-up his game, and perhaps hasn't let India miss the services of some of the stars. Come the final against Bangladesh on Sunday, the Indian team will look upto the opener once again to give them a good start.

What is noteworthy is that this is Dhawan's most successful T20I series, and where he has scored two fifties. Recently in the series against South Africa he had scored 143 runs in three innings, which was his previous best.

Not only that, the Indian batsman is one of the most successful T20I batsman this year. Out of the seven games in 2018, he has scored 331 runs, and is only behind Martin Guptill (410) and Colin Munro (396).

In the ongoing series, Dhawan has already scored 55 and 35 against Bangladesh, and has another chance to get a good score against the neighbors. Also he would have an opportunity to achieve a personal milestone of scoring the highest number of runs against any opponent T20Is. Currently he has 176 runs against Bangladesh, while against Sri Lanka he has scored 205 runs.

First Published: March 17, 2018, 7:46 PM IST

