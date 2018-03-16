Nidahas Trophy: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Virtual Semifinal

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Perera (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim looks on during the third Twenty20 (T20) international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka of the tri-nation Nidahas Trophy at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo on March 10, 2018. The Nidahas Trophy tri-nation Twenty20 tournament involving Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA