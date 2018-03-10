Nidahas Trophy: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
Their recent record against Bangladesh has been quite impressive, as they beat them in the away Test and T20 series apart from the final of the tri-series, which also included Zimbabwe.
The way Sri Lanka played against India was even more impressive, comfortably chasing a stiff 175-run target courtesy a Kusal Perera special.
On the bowling front, pacer Dushmantha Chameera stood out while the Indians struggled to read the wrong-un of leggie Jeevan Mendis. The openers, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, began well but failed to make a substantial contribution, something they will look to change.
After the India win, captain Dinesh Chandimal said the the players are feeling good about their game and also gave credit to coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who was earlier with Bangladesh.
"This is all about transferring confidence from the Bangladesh series. The management have done a wonderful job at training sessions. Chandika Hathurusingha has been amazing. This result shows how good we are as a team," Chandimal had said.
Meanwhile Bangladesh, are under pressure after consecutive losses. The batsmen have fired in the middle overs, which has stopped them from putting up competitive scores.
The absence of star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan is bound to hurt them.
"We should have scored a lot more runs. India executed their plans very well but we should have found ways to make more runs. We need to rotate the strike more often. The dot balls created a lot of pressure.
Sri Lanka Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Suranga Lakmal (vice-captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.
First Published: March 10, 2018, 10:25 AM IST