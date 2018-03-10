Nidahas Trophy, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Highlights - As It Happened

Sensational from Bangladesh here! They have chased 215 with 5 wickets to spare, Mushfiqur Rahim proving to be the difference between two teams. This is the 4th most successful chase in T20Is. Fully deserving victors here!
FOUR! Mushfiqur slices one over inner circle and it goes all the way towards the boundary, just 3 runs required now. No fist pumps yet though from Bangladesh.
Mushfiqur picks up a single off the last ball and that means 9 runs are required off the final over, any memories of India vs Bangladesh in the T20I World Cup? Surely Mushfiqur can't throw it away yet again!
SIX! Mushfiqur Rahim with a big hit, settles at the stumps and picks up the low full toss. Deposits it into the stands and this should win it for Bangladesh, 10 required off 7 balls.
WICKET! Another one departs, suicidal running from Bangladesh and Sabbir doesn't even attempt to complete the run. Thisara with a direct hit from mid off. Sabbir departs for 0, Bangladesh 197/5
Chameera bowls an excellent over there, picking up a wicket and conceding only 8 runs, that too due to some really ordinary fielding from Sri Lanka. Bangladesh require 19 off the final 2 overs here.
50! Mushfiqur reaches his half century off just 24 balls but he is really struggling with the running here, limping his way but being helped by Sri Lanka's poor fielding. The game though is Bangladesh's to lose.
Mushfiqur clears the boundary as Bangladesh again pick up 13 runs from the over, interesting choice from Sri Lanka as they throw the ball to a spinner in the 17th over. Just 27 required off 3 overs here.
Thisara Perera was bowling an absolute peach of an over till the last ball, where he concedes a six off the no ball and then Mahmudullah smashes the free hit for a four. Bangladesh get 18 from the over and move onto 175/3 after 16 overs.
Good over from Pradeep but Mushfiqur still manages to steal a boundary off the last ball. Still only 7 runs from the over and Bangladesh require 58 runs off the final 5 overs here.
WICKET! Just what the doctor ordered as far as Sri Lanka are concerned. Soumya Sarkar succumbs to a slower ball and Nuwan Pradeep completes a simple catch here. He departs for 24 off 22 balls. Bangladesh are 151/3 here
M Rahim and Soumya Sarkar complete 50 partnership runs. This is the 1st 50 run partnership by a BAN pair for the 3rd wicket against SL in T20Is.
150 up for Bangladesh here, and they also bring up the 50-run partnership. Still a lot left to be done here though, we are in for huge final 6 overs now. Bangladesh are 150/2 after 16 overs.
Another 12 run over for Bangladesh and they are more than alive in the chase, 7 overs remaining here and they need 76 more runs to win. Just a shade less than 11 rpo required here
Mushfiqur with some cheeky but effective shots here, he gets a couple of boundaries there, a six and a four. Bangladesh pick up 12 runs from the over and move to 127/2 after 12 overs.
Runs have certainly dried up a bit here for Bangladesh, they need to ensure they don't lose the momentum here. Still a lot needs to be done if they are to chase this, Bangladesh are 115/2 after 11 overs
WICKET! Thisara Perera strikes, important wicket as Tamim Iqbal was quickly approaching his half-century there, he looks to tuck one towards the leg side but the ball gets high on him. He can only chip it back and Perera completes a simple catch. Tamim foes for 47 off 29.
Again 10 runs coming off that over as Tamim gets an early boundary to ease the pressure. Bangladesh scoring at 11 rpo here as they move to 99/1 after 9 overs.
Bangladesh are fast approaching 100 here as Tamim Iqbal has taken over from where Liton Das left, dealing in boundaries and ensuring that the required run rate doesn't go out of control
The runs continue to flow for Bangladesh, they are not stepping off the gas here despite losing an early wicket. Ban are 84/1 after 7 overs
Liton Das departs for 43. He has scored a total of 38 runs in boundaries which account to 88.37% of his score in this match.
WICKET! Nuwan Pradeep strikes and gets the important wicket of Liton Das who was threatening to take the game away here, but you have to say that he has done his job well. Departs for 43 off just 19 balls and Bangladesh are 74/1 after 5.5 overs.
Liton Das's promotion to open the batting has really worked for Bangladesh, yet another expensive over as B'desh pick up 16 runs from that one and move to 65/0 after 5 overs. SL need a couple of quick wickets to get back into this one
Sri Lanka's strategy of going in with Akila Dananjaya certainly doesn't work here, yet another expensive over as he concedes 16 runs in that over. Bangladesh off to a flier here as they reach 49/0 after 4 overs.
Pradeep using some well disguised slower balls but then Liton finally picks one off the last ball and almost like a golf swing, he hits one into the crowd. 13 runs from the over and Banglades move to 33/0 after 3 overs.
Akila Dananjaya bowls the second over, as is usually the case for Sri Lanka but even he concedes 10 runs from his 1st over. A six and a boundary, and Bangladesh are 20/0 after 2 overs.
Akila Dananjaya bowls the second over, as is usually the case for Sri Lanka but even he concedes 10 runs from his 1st over. A six and a boundary, and Bangladesh are 20/0 after 2 overs.
Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das start the chase for Bangladesh, and not a bad first over here. Bangladesh pick up 10 runs from the over as Tamim looks to impose himself. Bangladesh 10/0 after the 1st over.
So, that's it then. Wonderful batting from Sri Lanka and some rather ordinary bowling from Bangladesh means the Lankan lions finish at a strong total of 214/6, Bangladesh will require to do something special to chase this one here.
WICKET! Thisara Perera departs first ball, again trying to go for the maximum but can only air that one. Nazmul Islam completes a good catch in the deep. SL 206/6 here
WICKET! Mustafizur finall strikes, Kusal Perera with a big heave down the leg side but he can only top edge that one and Mushfiqur takes a good high catch behind the stumps. Great innings though from the little dynamite as he departs for 74 off just 48 balls.
Hosts Sri Lanka will aim to continue their recent domination against a beleaguered Bangladesh when the two teams meet in the Nidahas Twenty20 Trophy.
Sri Lanka will be high on confidence going into their second game after they surprised India in the tournament opener.
Their recent record against Bangladesh is impressive, having beaten them in the away Test and T20 series besides the final of the tri-series, which also included Zimbabwe.
The way Sri Lanka played against India was even more impressive, comfortably chasing a stiff 175-run target courtesy a Kusal Perera special.
On the bowling front, pacer Dushmantha Chameera stood out while the Indians struggled to read the wrong-un of leggie Jeevan Mendis.
The openers, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, began well but failed to make a substantial contribution, something they will look to change tomorrow.
After the India win, captain Dinesh Chandimal said the the players are feeling good about their game and also gave credit to coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who was earlier with Bangladesh.
"This is all about transferring confidence from the Bangladesh series. The management have done a wonderful job at training sessions. Chandika Hathurusingha has been amazing. This result shows how good we are as a team," Chandimal had said.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, are under the pump after a string of losses. The batsmen have not been able to rotate the strike enough in the middle overs, stopping them from putting up competitive scores.
The absence of star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan is bound to hurt them.
"We should have scored a lot more runs, probably 30 more runs. They (India) executed their plans very well but we should have found ways to make more runs. We need to rotate the strike more often. The dot balls created a lot of pressure.
"I think we are just one win away from getting a boost. We're still searching for it and I think we'll get it," said captain Mahmudullah after the six-wicket loss to India yesterday.
India chased down 140 easily with Bangladesh spinners not posing any threat to the India by bowling flat more often than not. They will have to come up with a fresh strategy against the Lankans.
The pacers bowled alright and Rubel Hossain stood out with two wickets. It is also a must-win game for Bangladesh as another loss will make it very difficult for them to make the final on March 18.
The live broadcast of the match will be shown on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. Also watch the match live on JioTV. The match is scheduled to start at 7.00 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis. Teams: Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Suranga Lakmal, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya De Silva. Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.