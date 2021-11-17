NIG vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match, November 17, 5:15 PM IST

NIG vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier match between Nigeria and Uganda: The Africa Qualifiers for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kickstarts on November 17, Wednesday. A total of four teams including the likes of Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, and Tanzania will be fighting for the title. Uganda will square off against Nigeria in their second match of the Africa Qualifiers at 05:15 PM IST at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda.

Nigeria are in decent form and they will be hoping to get off to a flying start in the competition. The team was last up against Sierra Leone in a six-match T20I series. The tour saw Nigeria completely outclassing Sierra to script a victory by 5-1.

Uganda, on the other hand, are a superior side on paper. The team has a balanced squad at their disposal with a perfect blend of batters, bowlers, and all-rounders. Uganda are coming into the Qualifiers after winning their last five T20 Internationals.

Ahead of the match between Nigeria and Uganda; here is everything you need to know:

NIG vs UGA Telecast

There will be no telecast of Nigeria vs Uganda game in India.

NIG vs UGA Live Streaming

Nigeria vs Uganda match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

NIG vs UGA Match Details

Nigeria will face Uganda at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda at 5:15 PM IST on November 17, Wednesday.

NIG vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Saud Islam

Vice-Captain: Dinesh Nakrani

Suggested Playing XI for NIG vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ashmit Shreshta, Fred Achelam

Batters: Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Segun Olayinka

Allrounders: Riazat Ali Shah, Sesan Adedeji, Dinesh Nakrani

Bowlers: Sylvester Okpe, Rasheed Abolarin, Frank Nsubuga

NIG vs UGA Probable XIs

Nigeria: Segun Olayinka, Ashmit Shrestha, Daniel Gim, Sesan Adedeji, Isaack Okpe, Sylvester Okpe, Rasheed Abolarin, Chima Akachukwu, Samuel Mba, Joshua Ayannike, Peter Aho

Uganda: Fred Achelam, Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Brian Masaba, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Deusdedit Muhamuza

