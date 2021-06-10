NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Kwibuka Women’s T20 2021 Match 10, Nigeria Women vs Botswana Women June 10, 5:20 PM IST

NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 10 between Nigeria Women and Botswana Women: Two struggling sides of the ongoing Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament, Nigeria Women and Botswana Women will clash each other on Thursday, June 10. The match will be hosted at the at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, in Kigali, Rwanda and is scheduled to start at 05:20 PM IST.

Both sides have lost all three opening fixtures so far and are yet to open their individual accounts in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 2021 tournament. Nigeria Women are currently placed fourth, while their Botswana counterparts sit at the bottom at fifth position.

Ahead of the match between Nigeria Women and Botswana Women,here is everything you need to know:

NIG-W vs BOT-W Telecast

Not televised in India.

NIG-W vs BOT-W Live Streaming

Cricket fans can enjoy live streaming on Women’s CricZone Youtube and Facebook Channels

NIG-W vs BOT-W Match Details

The 10th T20 will be played on Thursday, June 10 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, in Kigali Rwanda. The game will start at 05:20 PM IST.

NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Blessing Etim

Vice-captain: Botsogo Mpedi

Suggested Playing XI for NIG-W vs BOT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Favour Eseigbe

Batter: Botho Freeman, Florence Samanyika, Samantha Agazuma

All-rounders: Botsogo Mpedi, Blessing Etim, Shameelah Mosweu, Salome Sunday

Bowlers: Joy Efosa, Onneile Keitsemang, Tuelo Shadrack

NIG-W vs BOT-W Probable XIs

Nigeria Women: Kehinde Abdulquadri, Abigail Igbobie, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Samantha Agazuma (c), Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Agatha Obulor, Racheal Samson

Botswana Women: Laura Mophakedi (C), Florence Samanyika, Shameelah Mosweu, Botho Freeman, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botsogo Mpedi, Bontle Madimabe, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Tuelo Shadrack, Onneile Keitsemang

