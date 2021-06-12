NIG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s Kwibuka Women's T20 2021 match, June 12, 01:00 pm IST

NIG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20 2021 between Nigeria Women and Rwanda Women: The 13th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 will see Nigeria Women locking horns against Rwanda Women. The thrilling encounter will be played at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda on June 12, Saturday at 01:00 pm IST.

Nigeria Women reached the semi-final after securing victory in just one game out of five league fixtures. The team succumbed to a miserable outing in the semi-final against Namibia Women as they lost the match by 91 runs.

Rwanda Women, on the other hand, finished at the third position on the points table with two wins from five league matches. Just like Nigeria, Rwanda Women also failed to produce a decent performance in the semi-final as they lost to Kenya Women by 52 runs.

Ahead of the match between Nigeria Women and Rwanda Women; here is everything you need to know:

NIG-W vs RWA-W Telecast

The Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

NIG-W vs RWA-W Live Streaming

The match between NIG-W vs RWA-W is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NIG-W vs RWA-W Match Details

The playoff of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 2021 will be played between Nigeria Women and Rwanda Women at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda on June 12, Saturday at 01:00 pm IST.

NIG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Cathia Uwamahoro

Vice-Captain- Henriette Ishimwe

Suggested Playing XI for NIG-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Uwera

Batsmen: Samantha Agazuma, Omonye Asika, Cathia Uwamahoro

All-rounders: Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Henriette Ishimwe, Sifa Ingabire

Bowlers: Mary Desmond, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Margueritte Vumiliya

NIG-W vs RWA-W Probable Playing XI

Nigeria Women: Favour Eseigbe, Omonye Asika, Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Joy Efosa, Salome Sunday, Agatha Obulor, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Racheal Samson, Mary Desmond, Samantha Agazuma (c)

Rwanda Women: Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Cathia Uwamahoro, Margueritte Vumiliya, Sarah Uwera (c & wk), Alice Ikuzwe, Sifa Ingabire, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Immaculee Muhawenimana

