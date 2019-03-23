Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
Nigeria Seal 2020 U-19 World Cup Spot With Win Over Sierra Leone

(ICC)

There were delirious scenes in the Nigeria Under-19 camp as they booked their place in the 2020 U-19 World Cup with a two-wicket over Sierra Leone Under-19s in Namibia on Saturday (March 23).

Having scored four wins in four games, Nigeria came into the final encounter of the African qualifying tournament needing just a win to book a ticket to the prestigious U-19 World Cup. The only team they had stiff competition was Namibia, who had four wins in five games. But, a splendid all-round show by the Nigerian unit ensured they maintained their all-win record.



Batting first, Sierra Leone were bundled out for just 138 in 37.2 overs with Haroun Kamara the only bright spark scoring 58 in 60 balls. Mohameed Taiwo, Peter Aho, Sylvester Okpe and Abdulrahman Jimoh all picked up two wickets to stifle the Sierra Leone side.

Nigeria faltered in the low chase losing three wickets for just 33 runs on the board. Isaac Danladi and Miracle Ikaige staged a brief resurrection with a 47-run stand for the fourth wicket and Nigeria looked on course but a mini-collapse pegged them back. Nigeria lost their next four wickets for just 11 runs to be reduced to 91/7.

However, Aho (21*) and Jimoh (12*) kept their cool and took the side home sparking wild celebrations in the Nigerian unit. The win was achieved in 44.2 overs. Aho was deservingly named Man of the Match for his all-round show.

While the final game was a rocky road, Nigeria had quite a smooth journey through the qualifiers. They started off the tournament with a thumping 52-run victory over favourites Namibia and then brushed aside Kenya by 58 runs. Uganda and Tanzania were next on the list before a final win over Sierra Leone saw them book a place in the U-19 event which will be held in South Africa in 2020.
Nigeria U-19U-19 World Cup 2020
First Published: March 23, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
