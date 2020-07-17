Niranjan Shah Calls for Salary Cap on Guest Players After Sheldon Jackson Leaves Saurashtra
India domestic player Sheldon Jackdon's transfer from Saurashtra to Puducherry has raised a few eyebrows. Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah is of the opinion that there should be a salary cap on cricketers switching states to appear as "guest players", to stop poching.
