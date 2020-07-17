Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Niranjan Shah Calls for Salary Cap on Guest Players After Sheldon Jackson Leaves Saurashtra

India domestic player Sheldon Jackdon's transfer from Saurashtra to Puducherry has raised a few eyebrows. Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah is of the opinion that there should be a salary cap on cricketers switching states to appear as "guest players", to stop poching.

Cricketnext Staff |July 17, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
“It’s a matter of concern for the home state because in the longer run, players will start negotiating with other associations. BCCI should introduce a cap system to ensure a guest player doesn’t earn more than a certain amount. Nine new teams have been included in the Ranji Trophy straightaway without proving anything. They will start bargaining like this,” Shah told The Indian Express.

ALSO READ | Sheldon Jackson Leaves Saurashtra After Nine Years, To Join Puducherry

Earlier, the concept of guest player was introduced by the BCCI, so that if a player is left out of the state team, can ply his trade in other interested teams.

“There were many good players in Mumbai, Karnataka or other teams who couldn’t find a place in their respective teams because of big competition. So, the guest player concept was introduced. Now what is happening is players have started their own valuation. Ranji Trophy cannot become like IPL”.

ALSO READ | Domestic Cricket Will Happen Only When Travelling is Safe, Can't Expose Young Players: Sourav Ganguly

Also the board does not have any rule regarding the salaries of such players.

“The smaller state associations are getting money from the BCCI for development of cricket in their region. And not to give extra money to players. It took us more than 30 years to become a competitive team and win the Ranji Trophy. The board has to do something about this,” he added.

