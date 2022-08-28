NIT Srinagar To Penalise Students Watching Asia Cup 2022 Clash Between India and Pakistan

NIT Srinagar became a battleground during 2016 T20 World Cup as India lost to West Indies in the semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium. It was at this venue, that the ugly clash broke out between the local students and the outstation students leading to the closure of the institute for days. With India vs Pakistan clash in the offing, the institute has issued a diktat to the students: “Don’t watch the match.”

In a notice issued by the dean of students’ welfare, the institute administration has asked the students to remain in their allotted rooms during the match.

“Students are aware that a cricket series involving various nations is going on in the Dubai International Stadium. Students are hereby directed to take sports as a game and not create any kind of indiscipline in the institute/hostel,” the notice read.

During Sunday’s match, the students have been directed to remain in their allotted rooms and not allow other students to enter their rooms and watch the match in groups, it said.

“If there is a group of students watching the match in a particular room, then the students to whom that particular room is allotted will be debarred from the institute hostel accommodation and a fine of at least Rs 5,000 will be imposed on all the students involved,” the NIT said.

The students have also been directed to avoid posting any material related to the match on social media platforms. Furthermore, they have been instructed not to step out of the hostel rooms during or after the match.

