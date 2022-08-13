Nitish Rana Eyes to Score More IPL Runs to Seal National Team Spot

Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter Nitish Rana stated that he wants to play for India once again. He expressed that he dreams to make a comeback in the national team and for that he wants to polish his run at IPL.

The left hander debuted in 2021 against Sri Lanka under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. He played two T20Is and one ODI, but didn’t capitalise the opportunity as he returned with moderate runs which did not see him getting a call-up after that.

Speaking exclusively to India Today, Rana said, “As a cricketer I would have of course liked another opportunity, but I do not want to give any excuses, since I did not play very well. I want to score 500 plus runs from the next IPL season so that the selectors cannot ignore me.”

The batter remained optimistic and said that he eyes to score more runs in the upcoming IPL season.

“The things that are in my control are to give good performances and score runs, and I am trying to improve there. This season, I hope to score more runs. But everything is not in my hands, I want to give my best, that’s all. I will give my 100 percent wherever I play and will perform well,” he added.

Rana admitted that he will have to refine his performance in order to get selector’s call and his future lies in his own hands.

“If people are not selecting me after making 400 runs, I have to make 600 runs, and I understand that now. The future is in my hands and I am working on that.”

KKR batter has put some great performances in the domestic season and thus looks forward to continue the same momentum. Although, there is a lot of competition for adding name in the national side but Rana belives that his domestic run would help him ahead.

“I do not have any targets as such. I want to score more runs in the domestic season, and then in the IPL season and the things that I have been wanting for a few years now, they will come,” he said.

In the last Indian Premier league (IPL) season, KKR did not do very well and lost a string of matches in the beginning. Shreyas-Iyer led team didn’t manage to pull any eye-catching performances and finished at the bottom four.

He said, “Things did not click for us in the last IPL. It is a very quick game and we did not have the results in our favour. Hopefully we will play better and lift the cup at the Eden Gardens.”

“You cannot plan the changes from now. We will have to pick more players in the mini auction and if our domestic players perform well in the off season, we will have more confidence in the team,” he further added.

Rana might be hopeful for getting into the Indian team and the selectors are searching for left-handed batting options in a heavily right-hander dominant side. Apart from Ravindra Jadeja, India do not have any strong left-handed batter to bank on at that position and with Jadeja’s inconsistencies, Rana could get a chance. However, that option is highly unlikely in the current scenario. Rana would require a strong IPL performance to stake a claim in the national side.

