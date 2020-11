NK vs AUK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NK vs AUK Dream11 Best Picks / NK vs AUK Dream11 Captain / NK vs AUK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

NK vs AUK Dream11 Predictions, Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Northern Knights vs Auckland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the fourth clash of the ongoing Ford Trophy 2020-21, Northern Knights will be squaring off against Auckland. This is the 50th edition of Ford Trophy, which is being organized across multiple venues in New Zealand and will take place between November 29, 2020 and March 5, 2021.

Northern Knights and Auckland have already faced each other once in the first match of the tournament. The match was dominated by Northern Knights, who won against Auckland by six wickets. The winner was decided through Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, as rain interrupted the match.

While Northern Knights will be all geared up as they have defeated the opponents once in this tournament on the same ground, Auckland will be up for settling scores here.

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Northern Knights vs Auckland: Live Score / Scorecard

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Northern Knights vs Auckland: Match Details

December 1 – 3:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Auckland:

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Dream11 prediction for Northern Knights vs Auckland Captain: Jeet Raval

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Dream11 prediction for Northern Knights vs Auckland vice-captain: BJ Watling

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Dream11 prediction for Northern Knights vs Auckland wicketkeeper: BJ Watling

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Dream11 prediction for Northern Knights vs Auckland batsmen: Graeme Beghin, Colin Munro, Anton Devcich, Jeet Raval

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Dream11 prediction for Northern Knights vs Auckland all-rounders: Brett Hampton, Danru Ferns

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Dream11 prediction for Northern Knights vs Auckland bowlers: Will Somerville, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner, Brad Rodden

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Northern Knights probable line up vs Auckland: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, BJ Watling, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (C), Brett Hampton, Jake Gibson, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner

NK vs AUK Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match 4, Auckland probable line up vs Northern Knights: Robert O’Donnell (C), Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Colin Munro, Will O’Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Will Somerville

