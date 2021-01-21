NK vs CK Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Canterbury Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NK vs CK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NK vs CK Dream11 Best Picks / NK vs CK Dream11 Captain / NK vs CK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In the 20th match of the ongoing Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights and Canterbury Kings will be up against each other at the Seddon Park stadium in Stadium. The Thursday fixture is scheduled to begin at 11.40am IST. This will be the second game when the two teams are facing each other in this tournament. When they clashed the first time, Kings dominated the match with 6 wickets remaining. The January 21 match will be available for live streaming on FanCode.

Canterbury are having a good campaign this Super Smash season as they hit five wins in six matches. They are placed third in the league table and will look forward to move ahead to grab second standing. NK, on the other hand, need to be back in form as they have Kane Williamson back in the team.

January 21 – 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Seddon Park, Hamilton

NK vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights probable playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Anton Devcich (c), Tim Seifert, KaneWilliamson, Tim Southee, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Jeet Raval, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn

NK vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings probable playing 11 against Northern Knights: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall