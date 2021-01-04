NK vs CS Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Central Stags: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NK vs CS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NK vs CS Dream11 Best Picks / NK vs CS Dream11 Captain / NK vs CS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Northern Knights will be looking for their first win when they take on Central Stags in the 10th match of the Super Smash 2020-21. The Knights have lost all three matches they have played so far, which includes a loss against the Stags earlier in the tournament. They were defeated by a big margin of 45 runs, despite Anton Devcich’s splendid 49-ball 102 runs knock. The Stags, on the other hand, have been performing quite well, having won two out of three matches. Currently at the third position in the table, they will be confident coming into this match which will begin at 11:30 AM IST at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

NK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Central Stags Live Streaming

All matches of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.

NK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Central Stags: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Central Stags: Match Details

January 4 – 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs CS Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Central Stags

Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs CS Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Central Stags captain: Tim Seifert

Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs CS Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Central Stags vice-captain: Tom Bruce

Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs CS Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Central Stags wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs CS Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Central Stags batsmen: Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce

Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs CS Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Central Stags all-rounders: Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, George Worker

Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs CS Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Central Stags bowlers: Brett Randell, Joe Walker, Blair Tickner

NK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights probable playing 11 against Central Stags: Tim Seifert (WK), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Matt Fisher, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker

NK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Central Stags probable playing 11 against Northern Knights: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Dean Cleaver (WK), Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Joey Field, Blair Tickner