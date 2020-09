NK vs LLG Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020, Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NK vs LLG Dream11 Best Picks / NK vs LLG Dream11 Captain / NK vs LLG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Northern Knights will lock horns with Leinster Lightning on Saturday, September 26 in their upcoming fixture in the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

This is the fifth match of the league. On September 17, both the teams had faced each other. In the outing, Leinster Lightning defeated Northern Knights by 91 runs.

A total of three teams that are a part of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020. These teams include North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Northern Knights.

The Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning will commence from 02:45 PM at The Village, Malahide, Dublin.

ALSO READ: Update on Suresh Raina's return to the CSK squad.

NK vs LLG English T20 Blast 2020, Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020, Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning: Match Details

September 26 - 02:45 PM at The Village, Malahide, Dublin.

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NK vs LLG Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning:

Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NK vs LLG Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning captain: Stirling

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NK vs LLG Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning vice-captain: Kane

ALSO READ: Fans support Sunil Gavaskar on twitter.

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NK vs LLG Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning wicket keeper: Wilson

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NK vs LLG Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning batsman: Chase, Kane, Thompson, Pretorius

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NK vs LLG Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning all rounders: Stirling, O’brien, Singh

Ireland Inter- Provincial 50 over Trophy 2020 NK vs LLG Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning bowlers: Balbirnie, McCarter, McCollum

NK vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights playing 11 against Leinster Lightning: Gary Wilson, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruhan Pretorius, Graeme McCarter, Shane Getkate, James McCollum, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, David Delany, Greg Thompson

NK vs LLG Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Leinster Lightning playing 11 against Northern Knights: Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie