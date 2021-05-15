CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » ​NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, May 16 03:15 pm IST

​NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, May 16 03:15 pm IST

​NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, May 16 03:15 pm IST

Check here NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning. Also, check the schedule of the Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning match.

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning:In the fourth match of Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, Northern Knights will take on Leinster Lightning at the Green, Comber on Sunday.Harry Tector is leading Northern Knights as they aim to start their campaign on a positive note against Leinster Lightning. Other than Tector, Paul Stirling and Mark Adair are the prominent players to watch out for in the Knights squad.

Stirling is capable of providing the Knights with a brilliant start. He has amassed 4697 runs in 125 One Day International (ODI) matches at an average of 39.47 with his highest score being 177. He also had 43 international wickets in his kitty.

Mark Adair has represented Ireland in 15 ODIs, scoring 164 runs. He also has 17 wickets under his name.The match between NK and LLG is expected to be a high octane clash as both sides look well-balanced on paper.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs LLG Telecast

Not televised in India

NK vs LLG Live Streaming

The match between NK vs LLG is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland's YouTube channel.

NK vs LLG Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 16 at the Green, Comber. The game will start at 03:15 pm (IST).

NK vs LLG captain, vice-captain:

Captain: G Dockrell

Vice-Captain: M Adair

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Batsmen: P Stirling, J Lawlor, J Grassi

All-rounders: K O’Brian, G Dockrell, M Adair, S Singh

Bowlers: G McCarter, P Chase, B McCarthy

NK vs LLG probable playing XI:

Northern Knights: Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, James Cameron Dow, Ben White

Leinster Lightning: Lorcan Tucker (WK), Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches