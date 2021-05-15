​NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, May 16 03:15 pm IST

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning:In the fourth match of Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, Northern Knights will take on Leinster Lightning at the Green, Comber on Sunday.Harry Tector is leading Northern Knights as they aim to start their campaign on a positive note against Leinster Lightning. Other than Tector, Paul Stirling and Mark Adair are the prominent players to watch out for in the Knights squad.

Stirling is capable of providing the Knights with a brilliant start. He has amassed 4697 runs in 125 One Day International (ODI) matches at an average of 39.47 with his highest score being 177. He also had 43 international wickets in his kitty.

Mark Adair has represented Ireland in 15 ODIs, scoring 164 runs. He also has 17 wickets under his name.The match between NK and LLG is expected to be a high octane clash as both sides look well-balanced on paper.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs LLG Telecast

Not televised in India

NK vs LLG Live Streaming

The match between NK vs LLG is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland's YouTube channel.

NK vs LLG Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 16 at the Green, Comber. The game will start at 03:15 pm (IST).

NK vs LLG captain, vice-captain:

Captain: G Dockrell

Vice-Captain: M Adair

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: L Tucker

Batsmen: P Stirling, J Lawlor, J Grassi

All-rounders: K O’Brian, G Dockrell, M Adair, S Singh

Bowlers: G McCarter, P Chase, B McCarthy

NK vs LLG probable playing XI:

Northern Knights: Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, James Cameron Dow, Ben White

Leinster Lightning: Lorcan Tucker (WK), Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie

