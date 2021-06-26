NK vs LLG Dream11 Prediction And Tips For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy League 2021, June 26, 8:30 PM IST Saturday

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning: The Northern Knights will next take on the Leinster Lightning in the ongoing Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy on Saturday at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason.

So far the Northern Knights have been inconsistent with their performance in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. They have played four games and have lost two of them. Knights’ both defeat came at the hands of league leader North-West Warriors. They have registered two wins in the event against Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds.

On the other hand, the Leinster Lightning have lost three of their opening four games and are currently reeling at the bottom of the table. Lightning’s only win of the season came against Munster Reds in the tournament opener.

Ahead of tonight’s match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs LLG Telecast

The match between NK vs LLG is not televised in India

NK vs LLG Live Streaming

The match between NK vs LLG is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s Youtube channel.

NK vs LLG Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 26 at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready. The game will start at 8:30 pm (IST).

NK vs LLG captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Simi Singh.

Vice-Captain: Luke Georgeson

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Neil Rock

Batsmen: Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Luke Georgeson

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White

NK vs LLG probable playing XI

Northern Knights predicted playing XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, Luke Georgeson, Ben White, Graeme McCarter

Leinster Lightning predicted playing XI: Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Jamie Grassi, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Rory Anders, Josh Little, David O’Halloran

