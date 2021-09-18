​NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 match, September 18, 03:00 pm IST

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning: In the 15th match of the ongoing Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, Northern Knights will square off against Leinster Lightning. The highly-anticipated clash will be played on September 18, Saturday, at The Green in Comber.

This will be the third time that Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning will go up against each other in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021. The first match between the two sides was won by the Knights by 22 runs, while Leinster Lightning emerged victorious in the second game by 70 runs. Thus, it will be interesting to watch which team scripts victory in the third game.

Northern Knights are currently third in the points table with three victories under their belt from seven league matches. Leinster Lightning have also won three out of seven matches. However, they are placed at the second position due to a better net run rate.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs LLG Telecast

The match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning will not be televised in India.

NK vs LLG Live Streaming

Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel will live stream the match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning.

NK vs LLG Match Details

The 15th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning will be hosted at The Green in Comber on Saturday, September 18 at 03:00 pm IST.

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Mark Adair

Suggested Playing XI for NK vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Ross Adair, Mark Adair

Bowlers: Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, David Delany

NK vs LLG Probable XIs:

Northern Knights: Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector, Neil Rock(wk), Mark Adair, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Benjamin White, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair

Leinster Lightning: Lorcan Tucker(wk), George Dockrell, Rory Anders, David O’Halloran, Josh Little, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Gavin Hoey, Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here