NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction: Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Inter-Provincial Cup 2022 NK vs LLG match, May 17, Civic Service Cricket Club, Ireland, 3:15 pm IST

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Inter-Provincial Cup 2022 match 5 between Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning:

Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning are set to take on each other today in the fifth match of the Inter-Provincial Cup 2022. The match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning is scheduled to be played at the Civic Service Cricket Club in Ireland.

With one win from two matches, Northern Knights currently find themselves at third spot on the points table. Northern Knights come into the fixture after clinching a 12-run win against North West Warriors in their last encounter of the tournament.

Leinster Lightning, on the other hand, also secured just one win so far but due to a better Net Run Rate they occupy second spot in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs LLG Telecast

The Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning game will not be telecast in India.

NK vs LLG Live Streaming

The match between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NK vs LLG Match Details

The NK vs LLG match will be played at the Civic Service Cricket Club, in Ireland, on Tuesday, May 17, at 3:15 pm IST.

NK vs LLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: George Dockrell

Vice-Captain: Ruhan Pretorius

Suggested Playing XI for NK vs LLG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, Matthew Humphreys

Bowlers: Barry McCarthy, Matthew Foster, Benjamin White

Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning Possible Starting XI:

Northern Knights Predicted Starting Line-up: Aniruddha Chore (wicketkeeper), Ross Adair, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Paul Stirling (captain), Ruhan Pretorius, Matthew Humphreys, Benjamin White, Josh Manley, Morgan Topping, Matthew Foster

Leinster Lightning Predicted Starting Line-up: Tim Tector, Jack Carty, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell (captain), Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Barry McCarthy, Greg Ford, Gavin Hoey, Theo Dempsey, Mike O’Reilly

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here