NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction And Tips For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, June 30, 3:15 pm IST

NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 between Northern Knights and Munster Reds: In the last match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD, Northern Knights will square off against Munster Reds. The match is scheduled to be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on June 30, Sunday at 03:15 pm IST.

Northern Knights are languishing at the second-last position on the points table. Knights could manage to secure victory in just one out of five matches while their two games were abandoned due to rain. The Harry Tector-led will fancy winning their last match against Munster Reds to save themselves from a wooden-spoon finish.

Munster Reds have looked in trouble during the 50-over competition. The team hasn’t won even a single match in the competition and are in danger of finishing at the rock-bottom position. Their two league games were abandoned due to rain while they registered defeat in their other three matches. In their last encounter, Munster Reds were defeated by North-West Warriors by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and Munster Reds; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs MUR Telecast

The Northern Knights vs Munster Reds match will not be broadcast in India.

NK vs MUR Live Streaming

The match between NK vs MUR is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

NK vs MUR Match Details

The upcoming match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 will be played between Northern Knights and Munster Reds from June 30, Sunday at 03:15 pm IST at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain - Tyrone Kane

Suggested Playing XI for NK vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Peter Moor

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Jeremy Lawlor, Matt Ford, Murray Commins

All-rounders: Tyrone Kane, Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Josh Manley

NK vs MUR Probable XIs

Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), Graeme McCarter, Ben White, Matthew Foster

Munster Reds: Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Peter Moor (wk), Murray Commins, Jack Carty, Tyrone Kane (c), Matt Ford, Greg Ford, Fionn Hand, Aaron Cawley, Josh Manley, Amish Sidhu

