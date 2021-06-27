NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 match, June 27, 08:00 pm IST

NK vs MUR Dream11, NK vs MUR Dream11 Team, NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction, NK vs MUR Dream11 Tips, NK vs MUR Dream11 Final, Check NK vs MUR Dream11 Captain, NK vs MUR Dream11 Vice-Captain, NK vs MUR Dream11 Probable Playing XI, NK vs MUR Dream11 Hints, Northern Knights vs Munster Reds Dream11, NK vs MUR Dream11 Latest Update, NK vs MUR Dream11 Win, NK vs MUR Dream11 App, NK vs MUR Dream11 2021, NK vs MUR Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NK vs MUR Dream11 Live Streaming

NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between Northern Knights and Munster Reds: In the twelfth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights will square off against Munster Reds. The match is scheduled to be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on June 27, Sunday at 08:00 pm IST.

Thus far in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, both Northern Knights and Munster Reds have experienced similar fortunes. Knights and Reds have struggled to get going as they could secure victory in just two out of their five league games. Munster Reds are languishing at the second last position on the points table while Knights are placed a rung below due to poor net run rate.

In their last encounter, Munster were defeated by North West Warriors by seven wickets while Leinster Lightning thrashed the Warriors by 70 runs. Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and Munster Reds; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs MUR Telecast

The Northern Knights vs Munster Reds match will not be broadcasted in India.

NK vs MUR Live Streaming

The match between NK vs MUR is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

NK vs MUR Match Details

The upcoming match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 will be played between Northern Knights and Munster Reds from June 27, Sunday at 08:00 pm IST at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason.

NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harry Tector

Vice-Captain: Luke Georgeson

Suggested Playing XI for NK vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Neil Rock

Batsmen: Harry Tector, James McCollum, Matt Ford, Murray Commins

All-rounders: Tyrone Kane, Luke Georgeson, Fionn Hand

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Aaron Cawley, Ben White

NK vs MUR Probable XIs:

Northern Knights: Luke Georgeson, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), John Matchett, Ross Adair, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, Ben White

Munster Reds: Peter Moor (wk), Jack Carty, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane (c), Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Seamus Lynch, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here