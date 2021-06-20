NK vs MUR Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 Match, June 20, 8:30 pm IST Sunday

NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between Northern Knights and Munster Reds: The sixth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will be played between Northern Knights and Munster Reds. The match is scheduled to be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on June 20, Sunday at 08:30 pm IST.

Northern Knights and Munster Reds got off to a similar start in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021. Northern Knights lost their opening encounter against North West Warriors while Reds faced defeat in the hands of Leinster Lightning.

However, both the teams bounced back stronger in their second match in the competition. Knights defeated Leinster Lightning in their last encounter by 22 runs. After one victory and one loss, they are placed at the fourth position on the points table.

Munster Reds, on the other hand, are sitting in third place with four points under their belt. Their second match saw them emerging victorious against North West Warriors by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and Munster Reds; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs MUR Telecast

The Northern Knights vs Munster Reds match will not be broadcast in India.

NK vs MUR Live Streaming

The match between NK vs MUR is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

NK vs MUR Match Details

The sixth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 will be played between Northern Knights and Munster Reds from June 20, Sunday at 08:30 pm IST at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

NK vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fionn Hand

Vice-Captain: Luke Georgeson

Suggested Playing XI for NK vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Neil Rock

Batsmen: Harry Tector, James McCollum, Matt Ford, Murray Commins

All-rounders: Tyrone Kane, Luke Georgeson, Fionn Hand

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Aaron Cawley, Ben White

NK vs MUR Probable XIs

Northern Knights: Luke Georgeson, James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Harry Tector (c), Mark Adair, Neil Rock (wk), John Matchett, Ross Adair, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, Ben White

Munster Reds: Peter Moor (wk), Jack Carty, Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane (c), Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Seamus Lynch, Aaron Cawley, Michael Frost, Josh Manley

