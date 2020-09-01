NK vs NWW Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Northern Knights will lock horns with North-West Warriors on Tuesday, September 1, in their sixth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series. Till now, Northern Knights have managed to score eight points. In their last outing, they faced Munster Reds. On the other hand, North-West Warriors have not managed to score a single point as of now. In their last match, they were up against Leinster Lightning. The team lost the outing by 24 runs.
A total of four teams are a part of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series. These teams include North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Munster Reds and Northern Knights. The series began on August 20 this year.
The Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors will commence from 06:00 PM.
NK vs NWW English T20 Blast 2020, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors:
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors captain: Adair
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors vice-captain: Tector
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors wicket keeper: Wilson
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors batsman: Stirling, Tector, Porterfield
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors all rounders: Adair, McGuire, Hume
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors bowlers: Getkate, Mulder, Delany, McBrine
NK vs NWW Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights playing 11 against North-West Warriors: Gary Wilson (WK), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, David Delany, Shane Getkate, James McCollum, Greg Thompson, Ross Adair, Jacob Mulder.
NK vs NWW Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, North-West Warriors playing 11 against Northern Knights: William Smale (WK), William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, Nathan McGuire, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, David Rankin.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
NK vs NWW Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NK vs NWW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NK vs NWW Dream11 Best Picks / NK vs NWW Dream11 Captain / NK vs NWW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings