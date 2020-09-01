Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

NK vs NWW Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

NK vs NWW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NK vs NWW Dream11 Best Picks / NK vs NWW Dream11 Captain / NK vs NWW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |September 1, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Ireland Inter Provincial T20 game. Dream 11 predictions. Live score.

Northern Knights will lock horns with North-West Warriors on Tuesday, September 1, in their sixth match of the  Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series. Till now, Northern Knights have managed to score eight points. In their last outing, they faced Munster Reds.  On the other hand, North-West Warriors have not managed to score a single point as of now. In their last match, they were up against Leinster Lightning. The team lost the outing by 24 runs.

A total of four teams are a part of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 series. These teams include North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, Munster Reds and Northern Knights. The series began on August 20 this year.

The Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors will commence from 06:00 PM.

NK vs NWW English T20 Blast 2020, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE 

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors:

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors captain: Adair

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors vice-captain: Tector

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors wicket keeper: Wilson

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors batsman: Stirling, Tector, Porterfield

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors all rounders: Adair, McGuire, Hume

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 NK vs NWW Dream11 prediction, Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors bowlers: Getkate, Mulder, Delany, McBrine

NK vs NWW Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Northern Knights playing 11 against North-West Warriors: Gary Wilson (WK), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, David Delany, Shane Getkate, James McCollum, Greg Thompson, Ross Adair, Jacob Mulder.

NK vs NWW Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, North-West Warriors playing 11 against Northern Knights: William Smale (WK), William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, Nathan McGuire, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, David Rankin.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more