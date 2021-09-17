NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021 between Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors: The Northern Knights and the North-West Warriors will face each other in the 13th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021, which resumes after a break on Friday, September 17. The match will be hosted at the Green, in Comber, Northern Ireland and is slated to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Both sides are close in the win/loss ratio after six matches played so far. However, the North-West Warriors are better off with four wins and two losses. In their last match, which was played in June, the Warriors suffered a 16-run loss against the Leinster Lighting. However, they currently occupy the top spot in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021 points table with 18 points to their name.

On the other hand, the Knights are in the third spot with 12 points. They had defeated the Munster Reds by 23 runs in the June phase of the tournament. The Harry Tector-led side will be eyeing to continue that momentum in this game too.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs NWW Telecast

NK vs NWW Live Streaming

The NK vs NWW match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NK vs NWW Match Details

The Match 13 fixture of Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021, will be played at the Green, in Comber, Northern Ireland on Friday, September 17, at 3:00 PM IST.

NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andy McBrine

Vice-Captain: Graham Kennedy

Suggested Playing XI for NK vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Andy McBrine

Batsmen: Harry Tector, William Porterfield, Ross Allen

All-rounders: Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Shane Getake, Graham Kennedy

Bowlers: Ben White, Conor Olpert

NK vs NWW Probable XIs:

Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Mark Adair Jeremy Lawlor, Neil Rock (WK), Ruhan Pretorius, Ben White, Harry Tector (C), Morgan Topping, John Matchett, David Delany

North-West Warriors: William Portfield, Shane Getake, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine (C, WK), Ross Allen, Ryan Macbeth, William McClintock, Stephen Doheny, Graham Kennedy, Conor Olphert

