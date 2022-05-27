NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 match, May 27, 03:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: NK vs NWW dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 between Northern Knights and North-West Warriors May 27, 03:30 PM IST

NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 match between Northern Knights and North-West Warriors:

The 2022 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will run from May 27 to July 29 at The Green in Comber. As many as four teams namely Northern Knights, North-West Warriors, Leinster Lightning, and Munster Reds will be playing for the T20 Cup.

In the curtain-raiser of the T20 extravaganza, we have Northern Knights crossing swords with North-West Warriors on May 27, Friday. Both the teams are heading into the tournament after playing the 50-over format.

Northern Knights failed to impress in the ODD league. They ended up in the last place with just one win from four league matches. Their only victory in the competition came against North-West Warriors by 12 runs.

North-West Warriors also won just one league match while losing three games. Due to a better net run rate, they finished at the second-last place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and North-West Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

NK vs NWW Telecast

Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors game will not be telecast in India

NK vs NWW Live Streaming

The Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NK vs NWW Match Details

The match will be hosted at The Green in Comber at 03:30 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Ruhan Pretorius

Vice-Captain – Paul Stirling

Suggested Playing XI for NK vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Stephen Doheny, Neil Rock

Batters: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, James McCollum

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, Ruhan Pretorius, Graham Hume

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Ryan MacBeth

NK vs NWW Probable XIs:

Northern Knights: Ruhan Pretorius, Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Ross Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Manley, Ben White, Aniruddha Chore, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair (c)

North-West Warriors: Andy McBrine (c), William McClintock, Graham Hume, Nathan McGuire, William Porterfield, Jared Wilson, Ryan MacBeth, Graham Kennedy, Scott MacBeth, Stephen Doheny (wk), Conor Olphert

