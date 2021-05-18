NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, May 18, 3:15 pm IST

NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 match between Northern Knights and North-West Warriors: In the fifth match of the ongoing Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, Norther Knights will square off against North-West Warriors. The highly-anticipated clash will be played on May 18, Tuesday at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Thus far in the tournament, both Northern Knights and North-West Warriors have experienced similar outings.

Northern Knights started their campaign in the league with a loss against Leinster Lightning. However, they returned back to the winning ways as in their next games they defeated Leinster Lightning by five wickets.

Just like Northern Knights, North-West Warriors have also only one fixture from their two league games. They started their run in the event with a loss against Leinster Lightning by six wickets. However, their second match saw them outplaying Munster Reds by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and North-West Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs NWW Telecast

The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 is not being telecast in India.

NK vs NWW Live Streaming

The match between NK vs NWW is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel

NK vs NWW Match Details

In the fifth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, Northern Knights will be up against North-West Warriors at Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Tuesday, May 18 at 03:15 pm IST

NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain- Stephen Doheny

Suggested Playing XI for NK vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Stephen Doheny

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Graham Kennedy, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Luke Georgeson, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Stuart Thompson

Bowlers: Andy McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Craig Young

NK vs NWW Probable XIs

Northern Knights: Paul Stirling, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector (c), Luke Georgeson, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Graeme McCarter, Benjamin White, Matthew Foster, James McCollum

North-West Warriors: William Porterfield, Stephen Doheny (wk), Andy McBrine (c), Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Graham Hume, William McClintock, Craig Young, Ross Allen, Boyd Rankin

