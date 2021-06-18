NK vs NWW Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 Match, June 18, 8:30 pm IST

NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 between Northern Knights and North West Warriors: The second match of the 2021 edition of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 will be played between Northern Knights and North West Warriors. The match is scheduled to be played at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on June 18, Friday at 08:30 pm IST.

Northern Knights have enough fire in their squad that can give any opponent a run for their money. However, the Knights didn’t enjoy a good ride in the recently conducted 50-over tournament as they finished at the second last position with one victory and two losses.

North West Warriors, on the other hand, experienced a decent run in the ODD league as they secured victory in three league games while losing two. The team hasn’t enjoyed much success in the shortest format of the game in the past. However, the Warriors will be hoping for a change of fortunes in this season.

Ahead of the match between Northern Knights and North West Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

NK vs NWW Telecast

The Northern Knights vs North West Warriors match will not be broadcast in India.

NK vs NWW Live Streaming

The match between NK vs NWW is available to be streamed live on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel.

NK vs NWW Match Details

The second match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2021 will be played between Northern Knights and North West Warriors from June 18, Friday at 08:30 pm IST at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

NK vs NWW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Andy McBrine

Vice-Captain - William Porterfield

Suggested Playing XI for NK vs NWW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Stephan Doheny

Batsmen: James McCollum, William Porterfield, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, Shane Getkate, Luke Georgeson

Bowlers: Craig Young, Mark Adair, Graeme McCarter

NK vs NWW Probable XIs

Northern Knights: Harry Tector, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Benjamin White, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, James Cameron-Dow, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Neil Rock

North West Warriors: Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Conor Olphert, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, Varun Chopra, Nathan McGuire, Shane Getkate, William Smale

