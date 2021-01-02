Northern Knights vs Otago Volts Dream11, NV vs OV Dream11 Prediction / Northern Knights vs Otago Volts Dream11 Top Picks / Northern Knights vs Otago Volts Dream11 Captain / Northern Knights vs Otago Volts Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more

NK vs OV Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 8th game of the Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights (NK) will lock horns with Otago Volts (OV) at the Bay Oval Ground in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, January 2.

Northern Knights didn’t have a good start to the Super Smash campaign as they lost their first match of the tournament against Central Districts. Hoping for a win in the second game, they faced a humiliating nine wicket loss against Wellington. The team will hope to climb the ladder as they are reeling at the last spot.

On the other hand, Otago Volts have one win from two matches they have played so far. They won their opening match of the tournament against Auckland by a margin of 45 runs. However, they lost to Canterbury by 61-runs in the very next game. The Volts are currently at fourth position on the table.

The NK vs OV Super Smash 2021-21 Northern Knights vs Otago Volts outing is scheduled to start from 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Smash league on FanCode app.

Live Score

Match Details

The Northern Knights vs Otago Volts match is on Saturday, Januray 2. The match will start from 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at McLean Park, Napier.

Dream 11 team:

NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts captain: Anton Devcich

NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts vice-captain: Neil Broom

NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts wicket keeper: Tim Seifert

NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts batsmen: Katene Clarke, Mitch Renwick, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom

NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts all-rounders: Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Anton Devcich

NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts bowlers: Frederick Walker, Nathan Smith, Brett Randell

NK vs OV Super Smash Northern Knights probable playing 11 against Otago Volts: Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker

NK vs OV Super Smash Otago Volts probable playing 11 against Northern Knights: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy, Llew Johnson, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Michell McCleneghan, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith