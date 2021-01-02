NK vs OV Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
NK vs OV Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Northern Knights vs Otago Volts Dream11, NV vs OV Dream11 Prediction / Northern Knights vs Otago Volts Dream11 Top Picks / Northern Knights vs Otago Volts Dream11 Captain / Northern Knights vs Otago Volts Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 2, 2021, 11:12 AM IST
NK vs OV Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 8th game of the Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights (NK) will lock horns with Otago Volts (OV) at the Bay Oval Ground in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, January 2.
Northern Knights didn’t have a good start to the Super Smash campaign as they lost their first match of the tournament against Central Districts. Hoping for a win in the second game, they faced a humiliating nine wicket loss against Wellington. The team will hope to climb the ladder as they are reeling at the last spot.
On the other hand, Otago Volts have one win from two matches they have played so far. They won their opening match of the tournament against Auckland by a margin of 45 runs. However, they lost to Canterbury by 61-runs in the very next game. The Volts are currently at fourth position on the table.
The NK vs OV Super Smash 2021-21 Northern Knights vs Otago Volts outing is scheduled to start from 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).
NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Smash league on FanCode app.
NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts: Match Details
The Northern Knights vs Otago Volts match is on Saturday, Januray 2. The match will start from 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at McLean Park, Napier.
NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts:
NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts captain: Anton Devcich
NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts vice-captain: Neil Broom
NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts wicket keeper: Tim Seifert
NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts batsmen: Katene Clarke, Mitch Renwick, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom
NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts all-rounders: Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen, Anton Devcich
NK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Northern Knights vs Otago Volts bowlers: Frederick Walker, Nathan Smith, Brett Randell
NK vs OV Super Smash Northern Knights probable playing 11 against Otago Volts: Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker
NK vs OV Super Smash Otago Volts probable playing 11 against Northern Knights: Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy, Llew Johnson, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Michell McCleneghan, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking