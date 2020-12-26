NK vs PK-A Dream 11 predictions Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
NK vs PK-A Dream 11 predictions Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Northern Knights vs Pakistan A Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Northern Knights vs Pakistan A Dream11 Best Picks / Northern Knights vs Pakistan A Dream11 Captain / Northern Knights vs Pakistan A Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 26, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
This is the first unofficial T20 match that is going to be held in the Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21. NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A match is scheduled for Sunday, December 27 at 8:30 AM IST. The outing will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
This is going to be a five-match series, starting from Sunday. Pakistan A will be squaring off against these teams in the upcoming matches:
Northern Knights
Wellington
Canterbury
New Zealand XI
The last match of the series is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5.
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A: Live Score
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A: Match Details
The Northern Knights vs Pakistan A match is on Sunday, December 27. The match will start from - 8:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 team, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A:
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A captain: Anton Divcich
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A vice-captain: Tim Seifert
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A batsmen: Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Dean Brownlie
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A all-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Scott Kuggelejin, Anton Divcich
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A bowlers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Anurag Verma, Breet Randell
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 Northern Knights probable 11 against Pakistan A: Tim Seifert (C), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Jeet Raval, Anton Divcich, Scott Kuggelejin, Brett Hampton, Breet Randell, Zak Gibson, Anurag Verma, Matt Fisher
NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Pakistan A probable 11 against Northern Knights: Rohail Nazir (C), Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking