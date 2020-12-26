NK vs PK-A Dream 11 predictions Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Northern Knights vs Pakistan A Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Northern Knights vs Pakistan A Dream11 Best Picks / Northern Knights vs Pakistan A Dream11 Captain / Northern Knights vs Pakistan A Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

This is the first unofficial T20 match that is going to be held in the Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21. NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A match is scheduled for Sunday, December 27 at 8:30 AM IST. The outing will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

This is going to be a five-match series, starting from Sunday. Pakistan A will be squaring off against these teams in the upcoming matches:

Northern Knights

Wellington

Canterbury

New Zealand XI

The last match of the series is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5.

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A: Live Score

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A: Match Details

The Northern Knights vs Pakistan A match is on Sunday, December 27. The match will start from - 8:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 team, Northern Knights vs Pakistan A:

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A captain: Anton Divcich

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A vice-captain: Tim Seifert

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A batsmen: Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Dean Brownlie

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A all-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Scott Kuggelejin, Anton Divcich

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Northern Knights vs Pakistan A bowlers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Anurag Verma, Breet Randell

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 Northern Knights probable 11 against Pakistan A: Tim Seifert (C), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Jeet Raval, Anton Divcich, Scott Kuggelejin, Brett Hampton, Breet Randell, Zak Gibson, Anurag Verma, Matt Fisher

NK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Pakistan A probable 11 against Northern Knights: Rohail Nazir (C), Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir